Mayor’s Night Out: A summer of free concerts along the river

POINT PLEASANT — Friday nights in Point Pleasant are filled with the sound of music coming from the Riverfront Park Amphitheater, thanks to the free concert series, Mayor’s Night Out.

Mayor’s Night Out, a tradition over 10 years old, begins again this Friday, June 8 and continues every Friday through Aug. 31, with the exceptions of the Fridays that fall during the Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta and Mason County Fair. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

The lineup for this year’s free concerts was recently announced by Mayor Brian Billings who once again credited Ida Herdman, utilities manager for the City of Point Pleasant, for booking the shows.

“We have a great lineup of talent for the 2018 Mayor’s Night Out concert series,” Billings said. “A bold mix of blues, rock, gospel and country music, will be heard from the banks of the great Ohio River each Friday, from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Riverfront Park is a great place to mingle and enjoy great music on Fridays in Point Pleasant.”

The lineup, and some background on the performers, are as follows:

Kicking off the concert series is Scotty Randolph on June 8. Randolph, a country music artist from Indianapolis, Ind. states, “I have fallen back on music more times than I can count in my life. I feel blessed to be able to use my talents to bring joy to people.”

Covered By Love, performing on June 15, is a Southern Gospel family trio based in Ohio, comprised of Rhonda Smith (mother) and her sons Cody (age 18) and Ethan (age 16). The group travels across the country in full-time ministry spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ in word and song. The group’s first radio release “I’ll Lay My Crown” charted nationally at #70 in the Singing News Top 80 for the month of February 2018 and #49 in the SGN Scoops Top 100 for the month of March 2018.

Paul Doeffinger, performing June 22, is a local singer-songwriter from Mason County who is an in-demand performer. With a twist on classic country and rock, as well as his well-known originals, Doeffinger always brings a “team” of fans wherever he sets up his microphone and plugs in his acoustic guitar.

The Tangled Roots, performing July 6, is an electro-funk band based in Point Pleasant. Since its formation, the group has traversed several shifts in personnel until landing on their current, quintessential lineup. The seven members come from varying musical backgrounds, and this diversity plays an enormous role in how they create music. The sound is decidedly eclectic, and it is their mission as a band to let their own distinctive musical voice shine though when and wherever they play. The band asks audiences to “get loose with the Tangled Roots!”

New Salvation, performing July 13, brings gospel music to the stage.

Matt Metheney, performing July 20, will be playing country music on the Riverfront Stage. From Rutland, Ohio, Metheney has been writing and playing songs for over two years with three songs currently on radio and on iTunes. His most listened to track is “Drunk on Memories” which he wrote for three friends he lost. He’s performed in Nashville, Tenn., at The Adelphia Music Hall in Marietta, Ohio and The Colony Club in Gallipolis, Ohio. He’s playing several fairs and venues this summer.

The Flatrock Revival, performing July 27, consists of well known local musicians Sammy Doolittle, Josh Billings and Gary Lyons. The group performs 20th Century rock, country and rhythm and blues.

Blue Moves, performing Aug. 3, is primarily an Elton John cover band, but also performs songs in the rhythm and blues, jazz, rock, and country styles. The popular band has booked gigs across the area.

Cee-Cee Miller, performing Aug. 17, plays venues from Columbus, Ohio to Parkersburg to Huntington and all points in-between. Miller says she has a constantly growing repertoire and her goal is to become one of the most requested West Virginia singers there is. “I’d love for my name to be the first name that comes to mind when someone thinks of the best West Virginia musicians to hire for fairs, festivals, private parties and more,” she said via her website.

The Deep Creatures, performing Aug. 24, are a band hailing from southeastern Ohio. Formerly known as StillWater, the Deep Creatures experienced tragedy with the loss of their band mate, and founder of StillWater Kevin Jolley. After the loss, it was time for a change and a new identity. The Deep Creatures are comprised of the trio of Roy Mayes, BJ Rocchi and Kent Jolley. The band has decades of combined experience performing many genres of music. The Deep Creatures have influences ranging from bluegrass to heavy metal. They have left no musical stone unturned. With a strong live show, refreshing original material and a song selection geared towards pleasing an audience, it’s time to “go deep….with the Deep Creatures.”

Karen Allen, performing Aug. 31, closes out the concert series. Alongside legendary performer/producer Ken Stringfellow (The Posies, R.E.M., Big Star), she is currently at work on her solo album. Stringfellow says Karen is “…a wonderful singer whose songs have a touching approach and stunningly beautiful economy.” She began her music journey during the alternative/grunge of the 90’s forming the band Crazy Jane. The band recorded and toured in support of three albums, performed at the legendary CBGBs (NYC), NPR’s Mountain Stage Radio, NXNE Music Festival (Toronto) to name a few and alongside acts such as They Might Be Giants, Violent Femmes, Donna the Buffalo, Julian Lennon, and Robyn Hitchcock.

Allen’s new album is a culmination of a life beset with heartbreak and extraordinary experiences. From honest provocative lyrics to moody atmospheric swirls and textures to unforgettable melodies, she embraces her power and prowess as a musician to deliver her best work yet. Expect unique, alternative songs, as well as pop and rock hits.

The Deep Creatures, pictured here, play Mayor’s Night Out Aug. 24. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_6.15-PPR-Mayor-1.jpg The Deep Creatures, pictured here, play Mayor’s Night Out Aug. 24. File photos All concerts for Mayor’s Night Out take place at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_6.15-PPR-Mayor-2.jpg All concerts for Mayor’s Night Out take place at Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant. File photos Paul Doeffinger, pictured here, plays Mayor’s Night Out June 22. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_7.1-PPR-Regatta-5.jpg Paul Doeffinger, pictured here, plays Mayor’s Night Out June 22. File photos Covered By Love https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_6.2-Covered.jpg Covered By Love Courtesy Karen Allen https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_6.2-Karen-Allen.jpg Karen Allen Courtesy Cee-Cee Miller https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_6.2-Miller.jpg Cee-Cee Miller Courtesy

A summer of free concerts along the river

Staff Report