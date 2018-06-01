Shelter pets of the week

Staff at the Mason County Animal Shelter say Cher, pictured, is a kitten around 10 weeks old who is very friendly and is in need of a forever home. If interested in making Cher your best friend, contact the shelter at 304-675-6458.

Staff at the Mason County Animal Shelter say, Parker, pictured, is a sweet boy who is around one year old and is looking forward to spending his life with a best friend. If interested in making Parker your best friend, contact the shelter at 304-675-6458.

Staff at the Mason County Animal Shelter say Cher, pictured at left, is a kitten around 10 weeks old who is very friendly and is in need of a forever home. Shelter staff say, Parker, pictured at right, is a sweet boy who is around one year old and is looking forward to spending his life with a best friend. If interested in making Parker or Cher your best friend, contact the shelter at 304-675-6458.