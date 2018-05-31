Concert to provide trip down memory lane

POINT PLEASANT — The members of Main Street Point Pleasant are bringing a rock’n’roll flash back to Riverfront Park.

The Avalons, a musical group from Ohio known as a rock’n’roll oldies sensation, will be performing on Saturday, June 16, 8 p.m. at the Riverfront Park in Point Pleasant.

Charles Humphreys, executive director of Main Street Point Pleasant, said The Avalons perform rock’n’roll music from the fifties, sixties, and early seventies. He explained the musical group has never been to Point Pleasant before, but have performed in nearby areas, such as Huntington.

Tickets to the show are $10 per person and they can either be pre-purchased or purchased at the entrance prior to the show. Tickets are available at the Main Street Point Pleasant office, Peoples Bank, Point Pleasant City Building, Homestead Reality, City National Bank, Mason County Tourism Center, Four Seasons Florist, and Fruth Pharmacy.

Humphreys shared The Avalons are one of the best musical groups of their genre.

The Avalons promotional flyer stated the musical group does well at incorporating all audience members within their show. The audience will enjoy a memorable journey through the fifties, sixties, and early seventies via The Avalons music and comedic antics. The Avalons have performed in several sorts of venues ranging from arts venues, corporate and industrial events, fundraisers for organizations, fairs and festivals across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. They even perform on select cruise ships.

The Avalons have shared the stage with many popular artists such as The Beach Boys, America, The Four Tops, The Temptations, The Smothers Brothers, The Vogues, and The Mamas & Papas.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

