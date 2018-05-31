Wahama top students named

MASON — Isaiah James Pauley, Noah Hunter Litchfield, and Madison Tayler VanMeter have been announced as the top three in their class of graduating seniors at Wahama High School for 2018.

The commencement exercises will take place this evening (Friday) at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium. A total of 44 seniors will be graduating.

Pauley is the son of James and Brooke Pauley. He is a member of the National Honor Society and president of the Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society. Pauley was a member of the varsity basketball and varsity track teams.

He actively serves at Northbend Church in Mason, and will be going to Ohio Christian University in the fall to follow God’s call to be a pastor.

Wahama no longer refers to the top student in the class as “valedictorian,” but rather graduating among the “Summa Cum Laude.”

Litchfield is the son of Danyal VanMeter. A member of the National Honor Society and HATS Program, he enjoys hunting and fishing. Litchfield was a member of the varsity basketball team his ninth through 12th grade years, being named All TVC in both 2016-17 and 2017-18, as well as All-State in 2017-18.

He attends Northbend Church in Mason. Litchfield will be going to WVUP, majoring in criminal justice, and his future goal is to become a game warden.

The school also does not recognize a student as “salutatorian,” but also graduating among the “Summa Cum Laude.”

VanMeter is the daughter of Matthew and Melissa VanMeter. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society, and was on the prom committee. VanMeter was a member of the varsity volleyball, varsity softball, and SUVC travel volleyball teams. She also participated in Teen Institute, HOBY, and was a Farmers Bank Junior Board member.

A member of the Jackson Avenue Baptist Church in Point Pleasant, she will attend Ohio University to major in Biology.

Graduating seniors include:

Colton James Arrington, Autumn Leigh Baker, Charlotte Asuncion Barrera-Wren, Kerigan Alyse Blake, Johnnie Scott Board, Jr., Payton Scoonie Brewer, Alli Marie Dewees, Lucas Allen Diehl, Carson Tanner Eades, Skyler Logan Estep, Lauren Elizabeth Fields,

Alyssa Nicholle Gibbs, Bryton Matthew Grate, Caitlin Alissa Harrison, Jase Michael Heckaman, Coltyn Wesley Hendrick, Ethan Lee Herdman, Christopher Peyton Hesson, Baylee Paige Hoffman, Dalton Michael Kearns, Joseph Gregory Killingsworth, Robert Cass Kimes,

Brady Lee Kinzel, Noah Hunter Litchfield, Teawna Marie Marcum, Emily Elizabeth Montgomery, Rachel Nicole Nutter, Brycen Gage Oliver, Anthony Michael Ortiz, Isaiah James Pauley, Trey Anthony Peters, Mattie Paige Petry, Courtney Rae Rickard,

Natalie Michelle Rickard, Tori Elizabeth Dionne Robinson, Alexis Jaylan Roush, Megan Leshae Roush, Destiny Faith Sayre, Garrett Michael Snouffer, Kaleigh Nicole Stewart, Christian Wayne Thomas, Daniele Cheyennee Tomlinson-Lake, Madison Tayler VanMeter, and Mikenzie Rae Warth.

Courtney Rae Rickard, class president, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Other class officers include Baylee Paige Hoffman, secretary, and Madison Tayler VanMeter, treasurer. Class advisors are Kristen Hussell, Rachel Reynolds, and Lori Zuspan.

During the ceremony, a number of seniors will be wearing cords with their caps and gowns. Those wearing gold cords are members of National Honor Society; blue and white cords, Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society; and green and white cords, 4-H All-Stars.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

