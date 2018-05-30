Preparing to bike and bake

POINT PLEASANT — The Bikes & BBQ event, along with the Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club Baking Contest and Tasting Reception, are both steadily approaching with pre-registration taking place for the amateur BBQ competition and baking contest.

Both events are set for Saturday, June 9.

Bikes & BBQ will be taking place on Main Street with registration for the bike rides and the BBQ competition beginning at 8 a.m.

Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club Baking Contest and Tasting Reception will be taking place on Fourth Street and participants are asked to bring their baked goods to the event’s tent on Fourth Street by 9:30 a.m., so judging can start at 10 a.m.

Members of Bike Point and the Point Pleasant Parks and Recreational Committee joined together to provide Bikes & BBQ for the community. Gabe Roush, Point Pleasant city council member and Bike Point member, said the proceeds of the event will be going to the Point Pleasant Parks and Recreational Committee.

Four bike routes will be available for cyclists, registration cost is $25 for all routes and anyone who signs up gets a free tee-shirt. Roush reported online registration is closed, so participants not already registered must register on the day of the event.

The 26 mile and 46-mile ride will both begin at 9 a.m., the 26 mile ride will be going out through the country and the 46-mile ride will be to New Haven explained Roush. The 20-mile ride will begin at 10 a.m., the route going out WV-817 and the 6-mile ride will begin at 11 a.m., the route being a light cruise through town. Roush commented a support vehicle will be following behind the 26 mile and 46 mile rides.

The amateur BBQ competition will have two categories this year, pork ribs and chicken quarters. Roush said meats will be provided to participants. Team registration is currently $80. Roush commented three teams have already pre-registered.

There will be no sampling of the amateur competition BBQ this year, but a BBQ vendor will be set up for the guests. The event will also offer live music by 5:42, J2, Jacob Gilmore, and The Flatrock Revival. Also, a bouncy house will be set up.

Entry forms can be downloaded at https://www.bikepointpleasant.org/bikesbbq.

Tu-Endie-Garden Club Representative Molly Park shared the purpose of the club’s baking contest and tasting reception is to provide money to purchase flowers the club members plant each year in Point Pleasant.

Individuals interested in participating are asked to bake their best desserts made from scratch using no box mixes.

Park explained the baked goods will be sold afterward and the public will be able to purchase a plate for five dollars which will be filled with a sampling or pay one dollar for a taste.

A prize of $25 will be awarded in the category of cakes and cupcakes, another $25 prize for pies and cobblers, and a final $25 prize will be awarded to the best brownie, cookie, or square. The total monetary amount of prizes being $75 commented Park.

Anyone interested in baking an item for the contest is asked to contact any of the following members: Molly Park at molly.park@me.com to receive the entry form by email, or 304-675-5027, Jeanie Brooks at jeanie.brooks@gmail.com, or 304-675-0300, or Sally Rosenthal, at sarose31@gmail.com, or 304-593-4711.

The entry fee for each item is currently seven dollars.

Entry forms will also be available from Four Seasons Floral and the Tourism Center in Point Pleasant.

Pictured are cyclists preparing to take on one of the routes for the inaugural Bikes & BBQ event last year. The event returns next month. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_6.13-PPR-Ride-1.jpg Pictured are cyclists preparing to take on one of the routes for the inaugural Bikes & BBQ event last year. The event returns next month. File photo

Registration open for Bikes & BBQ, baking contest

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

