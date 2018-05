MASON — Students and staff at Wahama Junior/Senior High School were dismissed at 8:30 a.m. this morning due to a reported threat, according to the office of Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in this investigation. No further information is available at this time but will be posted here as it becomes available.

