Pleasant CEOS host spring luncheon

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) met for the Spring Luncheon at the Faith Gospel Church Activity Room on April 26 with the Pleasant Club hosting. The theme was “Score a Homerun with CEOS.” The tables were arranged in the shape of a baseball diamond and were decorated with baseball tablecloths, peanuts and crackerjacks and favors were ball point pens in the shape of a baseball bat.

Patty Johnson, Vice President, presided over the meeting. Educational Committee, secretary and treasurer’s reports were given.

New members, past presidents, past Folk Festival Belles and 50 year+ members were recognized.

Darlene Haer, Phyllis Hesson and Becky Haer presented a memorial service remembering members and spouses who have passed away since the last Spring Luncheon in 2019. Those memorialized were Janette McDaniel, Molly Miller, Evalee McKinney, Carol Workman, Jasper “Jack” Austin, Garnet Schwarz, Kathleen “Kitty” Yoder, Joyce Rosa, Margaret Jo Yoder Akers, David Driskill, Rupert Rice, and Betty Mayes. A rose was presented to a family member or a fellow club member in memory of each person and a book representing their interests will be placed in the CEOS Library in their memory.

Lunch was served pandemic style by Marcia Nibert and Clinedda Austin, after the group sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

Following lunch, John Wickline, Harrison County Extension Program Director, presented a program entitled “West Virginia Women in Baseball.”

This group is planning several activities in the next few months: they will participate in Youth Expo, older & younger 4-H Camps, and will host a “Taste of CEOS” and a plant giveaway on May 17 at the Faith Gospel Church.

Steve Halstead will speak at the next regular meeting on May 11th about the Mason County Veterans Memorial. This meeting will be hosted by the Camp Conley Club at the First Church of God. Members are asked to bring a photo of any family member who has served in the military from World War I to the present. Tim Thompson will also speak at the meeting.

Door prizes were won by Marilyn Clarke, Darlene Haer, Natalie Morgan, Marcia Nibert and Letha Rice.

Attending this meeting: Catherine Yauger, Phyllis Hesson, Clinedda Austin, Koneda Devrick, Donna Hart, Linda Craig, Yvonne Fetty, Marilyn Clarke, Patty Johnson, Rhonda Vaughn, Eleanor Hoffman, Doris Duncan, Helen Lyons, Janelle Erwin, Darlene Haer, Becky Haer, Mary Artis, Jenny Taylor, Susan Paulson, Shelia Driskill, Marcia Nibert, Jerry Morgan, Natalie Morgan, Teresa Keefer, Jackie Scarberry, Carolyn Litchfield, Letha Rice, Margaret Gibson, Beverly Buckle, Lorrie Wright, Pleasant Club member and Mason County Extension Agent, and guests Sharon Pafford and speaker, John Wickline.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.