Mason County CEOS meet

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service met on May 11, 2022 at the First Church of God Ministry Center hosted by the Camp Conley Club. The club served a salad luncheon. Favors were potted plants, flower seed packets and seeded papers.

Alice Click, president, introduced guest speaker, Steve Halstead, who represented The Mason County Veterans Memorial. Halstead gave details of the two phases of the memorial.

The second speaker was Kim Thompson, representing Humana Insurance. She told about the various programs offered by the Humana Company-help seniors with their medications, programs to honor veterans, to help with groceries and transportation and others.

Mary Artis, Darlene Haer and Becky Haer presented the meditations. The group recited some lines from the song “I’m Proud to be an American.” Darlene told about the writing of the pledge to the WV flag and about a celebration of Boy Scout Sunday in 1977 at Buffalo, WV when her son, John, was about eleven years old and a Boy Scout. A. J. Manchin spoke at that meeting and introduced the pledge which was written by his staff and adopted in February, 1977. Mary Artis read an account of Jimmy G. Stewart (Congressional Medal of Honor recipient’s) military service.

CEOS members will be celebrating West Virginia Day on June 20 with the younger 4-H Campers. Older campers will observe West Virginia’s birthday with a jeopardy game centered around WV history.

Eleanor Hoffman announced CEOS Week for May 15-21 and the group will have a luncheon and plant giveaway for the public on May 17 in observance of this week.

Members brought items for the Ronald McDonald house in Huntington.

Marilyn Clarke reported the next book club meeting would be on June 14 at the Point Pleasant Library and the book would be “Secret” by Wanda Brunstetter.

Attending the meeting: Clinedda Austin, Helen Lyons, Becky Haer Virginia Taylor, Letha Rice, Darlene Haer, Carolyn Litchfield, Janelle Erwin, Susan Paulson, Sheila Driskill, Alice Click, Mary Artis, Marilyn Clarke, Doris Duncan, Margaret Gibson, Beverly Buckle, Emma Long, Armita McGraw, Patty Johnson, Eleanor Hoffman, Catherine Yauger, Phyllis Hesson and Lorrie Wright, Mason County Extension Agent.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.