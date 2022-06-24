Shelter Pets of the Week

Big Food and Sissy Girl are this weeks pets of the week.

Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine. Some animals have also had their adoption fees sponsored. More details can be found under each pet’s photo. Those interested in bringing a shelter pet home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Big Foot is a 9-month-old chihuahua mix who is housebroken, very lovable and walks on leash. Big Food is cuddly and is neutered and vaccinated.

Sissy Girl is a 3-year-old mix. She is so sweet and loves to carry her “baby.” Sissy Girl is housebroken and does not chew up her toy. She loves attention and being loved on. Sissy Girl is spayed and vaccinated.