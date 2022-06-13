Sayre presented with Eleanor B. Roosevelt Award

POINT PLEASANT — Eleanor B. Roosevelt was an American icon. She was a human rights activist, diplomat, and the longest acting First Lady of the United States. She worked tirelessly, not only representing her husband, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, but was a first-wave feminist and an active supporter of the American Civil Rights Movement.

Those characteristics of selfless giving and always filling in where needed are truly evident in this year’s honoree. Mercedes Sayre

Mercedes Sayre, of Point Pleasant, was presented with the Eleanor B. Roosevelt award by the WV Federation of Democrat Women. Mercedes has been a member of the Federation and of the Mason County Democrat Women’s organization since 2003. In the past she had served as secretary of the state organization for one and a half years and treasurer for 11 years. Since 2003, Mercedes has also served as president, secretary and treasurer of the Mason County Democrat Women’s Organization and is currently serving another two-year term as treasurer. She has overseen the fair booth for over 10 years and has been involved in many events hosted by the local club.

Mercedes is married to Floyd Sayre and has two daughters, Connie Huston and Christine Vaglienti.

Submitted by Mason County Democrat Women’s Organization.