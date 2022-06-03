Homer and Ginger are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter.

The shelter manager said both dogs need adopted A.S.A.P., as they are depressed in their kennels and will not eat unless someone is with them.

Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine. Some animals have also had their adoption fees sponsored. More details can be found under each pet’s photo. Those interested in bringing a shelter pet home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.