NEW HAVEN — This summer, Kobe Moore of New Haven will join outstanding middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, National Youth Leadership Forum in Bowling Green, Ohio.

National Youth Leadership Forum is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Kobe was nominated by her gifted class teacher, Cathe Fisher, to attend this summer’s Envision program. Kobe plays volleyball, volunteers for Good News Club at the elementary school, is seventh grade class president, a Math Field Day participant, an “A” Honor Roll student, and enrolled in the gifted program.

In the future, she aspires to explore past her own boundaries, and hopes to do something bewildering and inspirational, while helping those in need. Kobe is excited to attend this camp because it will enhance her thinking. She is also looking forward to making new friends and memories.

Along with Ms. Fisher, Kobe’s sponsors include AEP River Transportation, Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven, Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason, Marathon in New Haven, and those who participated in her donation drive.

Moore