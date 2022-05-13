Max and Indie this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine. Some animals have also had their adoption fees sponsored. More details can be found under each pet’s photo. Those interested in bringing a shelter pet home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Max is a 1.5 year old black lab mix. He is friendly, good with kids, loves toys, tug of war and green popsicles.

Mason County Animal Shelter | Courtesy

Indie is a 4 year old tan mix who is great with other dogs and kids. Indie loves people and wants to be close to them.