Salon opens in Hartford

HARTFORD — A new salon has been opened in Hartford by recent Buckeye Hills Cosmetology graduates Caitlin Harrison and Faithy Wright.

Halo Haven Studio is located at 24 Pike Street, and will be open for appointments Tuesdays through Saturdays. The shop has stations for three stylists, along with a nail technician.

Harrison will be offering hair cuts and color, along with waxing. Wright will offer manicures, pedicures, acrylics, dip power, Gel-X, and brow waxing and tinting. Both graduating in 2021, Harrison most recently worked in Gallipolis, while Wright continues to also work in Athens.

For more information, or an appointment, Harrison can be reached at 304-812-8626.

Caitlin Harrison, left, and Faithy Wright have opened a new salon at 24 Pike Street in Hartford. Halo Haven Studio opened Friday, and will offer appointments Tuesdays through Fridays. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_new-salon.jpg Caitlin Harrison, left, and Faithy Wright have opened a new salon at 24 Pike Street in Hartford. Halo Haven Studio opened Friday, and will offer appointments Tuesdays through Fridays. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

