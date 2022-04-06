PPJSHS hosts Transition Fair

Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School plans to make the Transition Fair an annual event, held each spring.
Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School hosted an inaugural Transition Fair for students and parents.
Students attended the Transition Fair held at the school’s library.
Parents were invited to attend the event with their children.
Students were able to hear presentations on a variety of topics.
The Transition Fair supports students and parents by giving them information and tips on future events, such as driving and budgeting.
There were approximately 30 people in attendance at the Transition Fair.
Students heard presentations from Brandy Sweeney with the Mason County Career Center and the Division of Rehabilitation Services.
Students at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School recently participated in the inaugural Transition Fair.
Students were able to have on-hand assistance in finding various employment opportunities.
Teachers and a counselor at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School put the event together to help students succeed in future events they will encounter.
Parents were invited to attend the event to learn tips to help their child succeed.
The Transition Fair was held at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School.
POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School recently held its first Transition Fair, showcasing various topics students will encounter in the coming years.
The event was held in the high school’s library, where both students and parents were invited.
There were approximately 20 students and six parents in attendance, according to Jerry Warren, special education and pre-k coordinator for Mason County Schools.
“Topics during the event covered: how to get a job and keep it, student employment opportunities, job applications and interviews, finance and budgeting and how to obtain a driver’s license,” Warren said.
The event was organized by Kara Fetty and Stephanie Killingsworth, teachers, and Tiffany Hersman, school counselor.
Presentations were made by the Division of Rehabilitation Services and Brandy Sweeney, Mason County Career Center.
The school intends to make the Transition Fair an annual spring event.
Information submitted by Jerry Warren.
