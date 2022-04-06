PPJSHS hosts Transition Fair

Posted on by

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School recently held its first Transition Fair, showcasing various topics students will encounter in the coming years.

The event was held in the high school’s library, where both students and parents were invited.

There were approximately 20 students and six parents in attendance, according to Jerry Warren, special education and pre-k coordinator for Mason County Schools.

“Topics during the event covered: how to get a job and keep it, student employment opportunities, job applications and interviews, finance and budgeting and how to obtain a driver’s license,” Warren said.

The event was organized by Kara Fetty and Stephanie Killingsworth, teachers, and Tiffany Hersman, school counselor.

Presentations were made by the Division of Rehabilitation Services and Brandy Sweeney, Mason County Career Center.

The school intends to make the Transition Fair an annual spring event.

Information submitted by Jerry Warren.

