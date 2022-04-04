Hannan FFA students awarded on state level

ASHTON — Students in the Hannan Junior/Senior High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) took home first place honors during a recent competition.

Four students will receive State FFA Degrees at the West Virginia State FFA Convention this summer hosted at Cedar Lakes in Ripley.

Matthew Douthit, advisor, said in order for students to receive the state degrees, students must complete two years of Agriculture Education Instruction, “earn and productively invest” $1,000 in their Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE), complete 25 hours of community service and complete five activities above the chapter level.

Students receiving the state degree are Allison Cade, Braxton Call, Layne Holley and Caleb Cordell.

Call also received the first place West Virginia State Proficiency Award in the Agriculture Mechanics Design and Fabrication category.

Information provided by Matthew Douthit.

Braxton call, Hannan Junior/Senior High School student, took first place in the West Virginia State Proficiency Award Winner. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_received_479538197243363-3-.jpeg Braxton call, Hannan Junior/Senior High School student, took first place in the West Virginia State Proficiency Award Winner. Hannan Junior/Senior High School students receiving their State Future Farmers of America (FFA) degree. State Degrees will be handed out this summer at the West Virginia State FFA Convention at Cedar Lakes in Ripley. Pictured from left are Allison Cade, Braxton Call, Layne Holley and Caleb Cordell. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_State-Degree-pic.jpg Hannan Junior/Senior High School students receiving their State Future Farmers of America (FFA) degree. State Degrees will be handed out this summer at the West Virginia State FFA Convention at Cedar Lakes in Ripley. Pictured from left are Allison Cade, Braxton Call, Layne Holley and Caleb Cordell.