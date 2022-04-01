Roo Roo and Sally are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine. Some animals have also had their adoption fees sponsored. Call the shelter for more information with more details found under each pet’s photo.

Roo Roo is a heeler between one and two years old. She is spayed and has been vaccinated. Roo Roo is very sweet and friendly, she has lots of energy and loves to play. Those interested in bringing Roo Roo home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Sally is a one and a half-year-old spayed cat, who is also vaccinated. Sally loves attention and gets along well with other cats. She is very friendly. Those interested in bringing Sally home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.