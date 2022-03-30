Writers Guild pays tribute to Ingerick

POINT PLEASANT — Members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild met recently and shared various topics of conversation along with their latest writing projects.

Carol Newberry led with prayer before the group joined in a roundtable discussion of what’s been happening in their lives during recent weeks. Illnesses and deaths in the family have caused several to be absent from February and March meetings.

In memory and tribute to Guild member, Joseph Lawton Ingerick, March 4, 1941 – February 3, 2022, a few members had this to say:

“When Joe first came into our class, it was with mixed emotions, but it didn’t take long to love this kind, compassionate, and deeply caring person. Later when I saw Joe move unstable throughout the town, he was no stranger; it was then I saw him as a faithful, precious, and loving friend. Thank you, Joe, for leaving me a more compassionate person for having known you.” (Patricia Gray);

“I vaguely remember a young man who came to Wahama to teach the year I graduated. He was a nice looking personable young man. When Joe came to our Writers Guild meeting, I was familiar with him through seeing him nearly every time I drove through Point Pleasant. He would be walking, smoking, walking and smoking some more. I was kind of surprised and amazed when I realized this man was the young teacher from fifty years ago. I guess life happens to all of us, and it gave Joe a unique insight into life and writing. A lot of the things he wrote were above my level. His intelligence was amazing.” (Marilyn Clarke); and

“Music and poetry were two of Joe’s greatest passions. I first knew Joe as a clarinet player in the PPHS Band during the years I was in the PPJHS Band. He taught band in Mason County schools following college graduation. In recent years, he joined the Writers Guild and contributed his poetry to a few of our books. Joe often used words of his own creation, but that was ok, because self-expression is what creative writing is all about. He wanted his poems to be his exclusively, not having anyone else’s ideas mixed in. Much of his poetry contained tributes to his mother, whom he had loved very much. We in the Guild miss Joe’s presence and contributions to our meetings.” (April Pyles).

Marilyn Clarke shared that sometimes an idea for a story comes when something odd catches her attention. For instance, one day she was driving on an “S” curve in a rural section of the county when she caught a glimpse of a black patch in a cornfield. Asking herself how it came to be there, she created a story, which she entitled “The Corn Maze.” In it, a fellow was in a hurry to pick up his girlfriend for a date. In his haste, he lost control of his car on an “S” curve, took flight and landed several yards out in a cornfield. Luckily, he was unhurt and was able to extricate his car from the green world in which it had come to rest.

Will Jeffers handed out copies of the first six paragraphs of his latest book for the group to critique. He has published two more books: “Elizabeth Lowe,” a horror story, and “Tuttle,” a mystery. Will has published at least 32 titles in less than three years. This is quite an accomplishment. His list of books can be found on his blog: jeffersarchivefoundry.blogspot.com and also on the guild’s blog: ppwritersguild.blogspot.com, maintained by Carol Newberry.

Phil Heck read his assignment about how the computer had come into his life. While lamenting the fact that families so rarely engage in activities together anymore, thanks to hand-held devices, he had to admit that the computer had found a place at his house. Since taking up writing past time (when he’s not farming), the computer’s word processor makes producing his stories and his epic novel much easier.

Heck’s second assignment, “Back When,” described what life was like for his father as a young boy and later as a husband with a family, and also what Phil’s life was like as he was growing up during World War II.

Patrecia Gray shared her paper on “Perfect: What does it mean and whom does it describe?” References in the Bible were used to support the view that God ascribed perfection to Noah, David, and some others. The other side of the argument maintains that only Jesus has ever been perfect, but His followers are to strive to be like him.

Members who attended the meeting included William Jeffers, Patrecia Gray, Carol Newberry, Marilyn Clarke, Kris Moore, Phil Heck and April Pyles.

The writing assignment for April 6 is to share your thoughts on Easter.

The Point Pleasant Writers Guild meets from noon to 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of the month, in the Conference Room at the Mason County Library on Viand Street. All writers are invited to attend and share their work. Critiquing is optional. For further information, email us at [email protected] or visit: ppwritersguild.blogspot.com.

Submitted by April Pyles.