YLA students visit Charleston

POINT PLEASANT — Local Mason County students returned from a three-day experience in Charleston with the Youth Leadership Association (YLA) 8th grade Youth and Government Seminars (YGS).

Selected representatives from Point Pleasant Jr./Sr. High School visited the State Capitol, the Culture Center, Supreme Court, executive offices and had the opportunity to sit in the gallery observing a live legislative floor session.

Sponsored by the Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association as one of its many civic education activities, “YGS takes 8th graders right out of the classroom and puts them right into real life democracy at work in the State Capitol,” said David Cooper, executive director.

Now celebrating their 41st year, the YLA 8th Grade Youth and Government Seminars are available to every school in the state through a unique partnership with the West Virginia Department of Education.

Throughout five different sessions, students and their teachers met with their legislators, experienced how a bill becomes a law, toured the inner workings of the Capitol, saw the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, participated in a mock Legislative session and a mock trial session. Students also visited with elected officials in the offices of the Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Attorney General, Speaker of the House, President of the Senate and many others.

Tom Tinder, retired Executive Director of the West Virginia Bar Foundation, has been involved with the program for years and led the Mock Legislative session for this year’s students. He adds, “These seminars are crucial for the civic development of the next generation. I stay involved with this program because I can see the positive outcomes – we have hard evidence that these programs work!”

For more information on Youth and Government Seminars or other YLA programs, contact the Youth Leadership Association at [email protected] Staff are available to help every community become involved in these life-changing programs.

Information submitted by Youth Leadership Association.