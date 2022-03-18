Foundation providing learning opportunities

POINT PLEASANT — Claflin Community Foundation sponsored a program for elementary students to work with education majors at local universities.

Students from Andrea Henderson’s class at Point Pleasant Primary School partnered with education majors from the University of Rio Grande and Shawnee State University to attend an overnight trip to Great Wolf Lodge. The college students practiced their acquired skills with children from The Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) while working on aquatic therapy, communication skills, functional living and social emotional skills in multiple settings throughout the two day adventure.

The Claflin Community Foundation made this learning experience possible. Education majors had the opportunity to access hands on professional skill practice, while the students from PPPS gained applicable skills for life. Claflin Community Foundation has been sponsoring educational activities annually for the Primary School/College student training since 2009.

Submitted by Andrea Henderson.