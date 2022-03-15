County CEOS members gather, updated on events

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) met at the New Beginnings Baptist Church Fellowship Hall earlier this month with the Avalanche Club hosting.

Meditation was presented by Anne Byus who read a poem entitled, “Take Time to Pray.” The group prayed the Lord’s prayer.

Guest speakers were Megan Evans and Olivia Farilla from the Ronald McDonald House in Huntington, W.Va. They spoke about the work of the organization. Most of their income comes from grants and fundraisers, but there are many ways in which organizations and individuals can help. They can cook a meal and take it to the families or they can go the Ronald McDonald house and cook a meal in their kitchen. They can use donations of grocery store gift cards, toilet paper, hygiene items, laundry supplies, snack foods and because some babies are born prematurely and families aren’t prepared they can use any kind of baby items.

Clineda Austin, WVCEOS vice president and Lorrie Wright, Mason County Extension Agent made several announcements. Some which might be of interest to the public were: National Volunteer Outreach Network (NVON) Conference will be hosted by WVCEOS in 2023 and Mason County CEOS is responsible for 200 favors. Wright will host the WVCEOS Book Club via zoom on May 10 and the book will be “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry” written by Mary Higgins Clark.

Mason County CEOS will cover the entry fees for the Culinary Arts Exhibit at the Mason County Fair. It Is hoped that if an exhibitor does not have to pay an entry fee more exhibits will be shown.

Youth Expo will be held May 19-20 at the Mason County Board of Education property. This is for 4th, 5th, and 6th graders in Mason County Schools.

Reports were given by all four educational committees and by the memorial committee.

CEOS will sponsor two Best of Show Awards for 4-Hers at the Mason County Fair and will also provide craft classes for both older and younger 4-H camps.

CEOS Week will be celebrated May 15-20 with “Taste of CEOS and Plant Giveaway” at the Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. on May 17. This event is for the purpose of this organization giving to the community. The public is invited to the luncheon and to have their choice of plants available.

Spring Luncheon will be held at the Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry on April 26 starting with coffee hour at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served by the Pleasant Club. Guest speaker will be John Wickline, assistant program director in Harrison County. The theme will be “Score a Homerun with CEOS.”

The county book club will resume meetings on April 12 at the Point Pleasant Library at 12:30 p.m. The book being discussed is “Devoted” by Dean Koontz.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.