Moose updates on fundraiser events

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 has been staying busy with various charity bingo events in the works to assist four different community projects: domestic violence, veterans and youth programs are on the agenda for the March and April events.

Saturday, March 12 at 1 p.m funds were to be raised for the Point Pleasant Junior Class to help with expenses for the upcoming prom and graduation events. There were to be 20 prize games on the agenda with a variety of gifts and gift certificates being offered.

The following Monday, March 14 at 7 p.m. the monthly charity bingo event was to welcome Square One, a local domestic abuse center.

April looks to be a busy month, starting on April 11 with our Monday night Charity Bingo and the Mason County, W.Va. Veterans Memorial being the beneficiary. Their mission is “To grace our community with a beautiful and lasting memorial honoring Mason County W.Va. veterans from WWI to present day veterans. Establishing a place of reverence, remembrance, and education for all who visit.” American Legion Post 23 in Point Pleasant is the nonprofit/ fundraising sponsor for this project. The VFW in Mason as well as the American Legion in New Haven will be active in raising money for this project for all of Mason County veterans to be honored in the final memorial park once completed.

Hot dogs, nachos and baked goods will be offered at all the events, either from the group attending or the Women of the Moose with all proceeds benefiting the charity. Children and families are welcome to attend all of the bingo events. You must be 18 years-old to play and no alcohol will be consumed or sold during these family oriented events inside the bingo hall.

Submitted by Dave Morgan.