Ridge Runners Cloverbuds donation

The Ridge Runners Cloverbud group donated nonperishable items to local blessing boxes. Cloverbuds is an organization that prepares children to join and participate in 4-H. One important aspect that is instilled in all 4-H’ers is community service, which starts at a young age. Pictured are members of the Ridge Runners Cloverbud 4-H group filling the blessing box behind the Mason County Public Library.

