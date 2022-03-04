GALLIPOLIS FERRY — The Beale Bengals celebrated Reading Week by “reading across America.”
Each day of the week, students from Beale Elementary dressed up with a different theme — Maui to Myrtle Beach, Talent Tuesday, Western Wear, Celebrate West Virginia and Freedom Friday.
On Thursday, the school had a special guest, Marshall University’s Marco, greeted students as they arrived to school.
Marshall University’s Marco greeted Beale Elementary students as they arrived to school on Thursday, the day the school celebrated West Virginia for Reading Week.
