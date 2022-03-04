Wohelo CEOS Club news

The Wohelo CEOS Club recently met at Village Pizza for its monthly meeting.

President Beverly Buckle called the meeting to order. Letha Rice gave the meditation: Hippos and how they are not pretty but they are channel cleaners and keep the river cleaner. As people we often think we have no purpose or ugly but each of us is unique.

Rhonda Vaughn presented the lesson on succulents, and she answered several questions.

Secretary and treasurers reports were accepted as read.

Janelle Erwin presented the proposed budget for 2022 and it was accepted.

Committee Reports

Continuing Education: Erwin reported on planning the expo which may be held in April. More plans will be announced later. Pop tabs are still being collected for the Ronald McDonald House, the ink cartridges aren’t being collected at this time. A community project was discussed for donations of snacks for the parents staying at Ronald McDonald House.

Marketing and Membership: Plant Giveaway is being planned for the third week of May at Faith Gospel church picnic area.

White Elephant sale was held.

New Business

Members discussed an outing to Ashland Kentucky in April. Plans for the trip will be finalized at the March meeting on March 9.

March meeting will be held at Village Pizza with Buckle doing the lesson.

Members in attendance were: Letha Rice, Margaret Gibson, Janelle Erwin, Rhonda Vaughn, Beverly Buckle, Shelia Driscell and Arminta McGraw.