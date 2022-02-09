Posted on by

Father, daughter duo achieve Black Belts


Chad and Celena Brown are the first father/daughter duo to receive their black belts together at the Point Pleasant branch school of S.H. Kang’s Taekwondo Academy. Pictured from left to right are Master Ted Siders, Celena Brown, Chad Brown and Master Pam Siders.

Pam Siders | Courtesy

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant branch school of S.H. Kang’s Taekwondo Academy recently announced the newest Black Belts, Chad and Celena Brown — who are the Academy’s first father and daughter students who made it to this rank.

According to a news release from the Academy, “Chad works as a physical therapy assistant while working on his Masters in Business Management, and Celena is in the eigth grade at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School. Both recently tested in January at the main school location in South Charleston, W.Va. and tested before several high- ranking eighth Dan Instructors and the Grand Master Instructor, S.H. Kang.”

