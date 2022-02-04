Roosevelt Students of the Month

POINT PLEASANT — Roosevelt Elementary School recently announced the January students of the month.

Students are chosen based on a characteristic trait, January was courage.

The following students were selected as student of the month:

Preschool, Maddie Stewart; kindergartern, Jacob McCartney and Noah Eddy; first grade, Farris Edmonds and Addalene Oldaker; second grade, Sophia Durst; third grade, Madison Cullen and Barrett Stover; fourth grade, Ava Kirkpatrick; fifth grade, Abigail Durst and sixth grade, Hadleigh Cossin.