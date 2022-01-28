Quilting Guilds create 10 quilts for veterans

For the past several years, Quilts n’ Things quilt guild of Point Pleasant have made quilts and given them to veterans in the area in honor of their service to our country.

In 2021 the evening quilt ladies, Quilts n’ Things II joined their colleagues in the Quilts n’ Things group in making 10 quilts with these pieces being presented to: John Musgrave; Jerry Stevenson; Roger Daughtery; Chad Smith; David Knapp; Jimmie Gravely; Frank Riffle; Charles McCallister; Aaron McCallister and Mike Nicholson.

Members who made quilts were: Agnes Faber; Daleanna Langford; Frankie Bumgarner; Jackie Mollett; Mercedes Sayre of the day guild and Judy McWorther; Marie Gravely; Mary Hendricks; Garnet Varian; Jeanie Roush and Debby Pierson of the evening guild. Longarm quilters who donated their quilting were Mary Jo Jarvis and Rhonda Mullins.

Local quilters who would like to participate are invited to join one of these groups (or both). Quilts n’ Things meets at the Randolph Terrance, 123 Main Street, Point Pleasant, at 9:30 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month. The evening guild, Quilts n’ Things, II meets the same day but at 5 p.m.

Submitted by Mercedes Sayre.