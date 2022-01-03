Letart Nature Park gifted flags, flagpole

LETART — The sixth annual Letart Homecoming, which was held Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, opened with a flagpole dedication ceremony by the Mason VFW Post 9926 and the Woodmen of the World.

According to submitted information, “The generous donation by the Woodmen of the World, of the United States of America flag, West Virginia flag and impressive 30-foot flagpole, which was expertly installed by Flagpoles Etc. Inc. based in Holly, Michigan, is much appreciated by the Letart Nature Park and community. The U.S. flag flying high on the hill behind the Letart Community Center is a beautiful site. As we enter a new year, stop by the Letart Nature Park and take a moment to relax, enjoy nature, honor our flag and appreciate our great country.“

Submitted by John Byer.