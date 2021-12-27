Felman donates to local organizations

NEW HAVEN — Recently, Felman Productions, a New Haven-based metallurgy manufacturing company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, employing dozens of West Virginia workers, announced donations to two local charitable organizations to help local families in need at Christmas time.

At a time when local families anxiously plan for the holidays in a challenging economic moment, Felman Production’s donations will support Bend Area C.A.R.E. (New Haven) and the Mason County Homeless Shelter (Point Pleasant), which provide food, clothing and other essential services to families in need.

Bend Area C.A.R.E. plans to use the donated funds to help local families in need by purchasing Christmas gifts and clothes for children and groceries for families. Additionally, the Mason County Homeless Shelter, the only shelter within a 40-mile radius of New Haven, plans to purchase several items for the shelter, including bed frames, special plastic covered mattresses, food and other supplies for those in need.

Felman Production Executives Korf and Laber issued the following joint statement: “At a time when household expenses and costs for food and toys are on the rise, Bend Area C.A.R.E. and the Mason County Homeless Shelter play a vital role in the community. We are committed to showing up in a big way to support the community, and we are proud to provide support to our neighbors this holiday season.”

Vitaliy Anosov, Plant Manager at Felman Productions, said, “Under the leadership of Motti Korf and Uriel Laber, Felman Production has long been committed to supporting the Mason County community. We are proud to continue that tradition during this Christmas season and help support two outstanding organizations. These donations will go directly to families who need it most.”

Submitted by Felman Productions.