PPIS gives back

POINT PLEASANT — Students at Point Pleasant Intermediate School recently collected items to be sent to those impacted by the recent tornadoes in Mayfield, Ky. Principle Stacey Walton estimated the students collected 2,000 items with Ms. Mayes’ class collecting 660 items, the most in the school.

Submitted by Stacey Walton

Stacey Walton | Courtesy

Stacey Walton | Courtesy

Fifth grade students from Point Pleasant Intermediate school loading items into the truck to be transported.