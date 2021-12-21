PPPS Student Leaders

Point Pleasant Primary School’s Student Leaders for the second nine weeks are pictured with their principal, Vickie Workman: Kaylee German, Madyson Bonecutter, Isaiah Hoffman, Brielle Rimmey, Braylee Pearson, Roman Fallon, Sophie Jordan, and Oliver Morgan.

