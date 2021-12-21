Community donates gifts for teens

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Career Center’s National Technical Honor Society’s (NTHS) recent “Christmas for Teens” drive brought a number of gifts for teenagers across Mason County.

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, “The Mason County Career Center’s National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) initiated the ‘teen drive’ to support the older kids in the Toys for Kids program. It was not long before Wahama Junior/Senior High School (WJSHS) and Hannan Junior/Senior High School (HJSHS) joined.”

The community came together and donated a number of gifts for the drive.

“The Mason County Career Center’s National Technical Honor Society’s ‘Christmas for Teens’ drive was a success,” said Brandy Barkey-Sweeney, Toys for Kids coordinator.

Barkey-Sweeney estimates between 75-100 gifts were collected through the toy drive.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Mason County Career Center’s National Technical Honor Society members — Brooke Warner and Dalton Starkey — presented Toys for Kids Coordinator, Brandy Barkey-Sweeney with donations from the ‘Teen Drive.’ Members not pictured are Kaitlyn Clark, Allison Legg, Dylan Stewart, and Maticison Wolfe. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_269162452_1277182419442580_3042383523539886967_n.jpg Mason County Career Center’s National Technical Honor Society members — Brooke Warner and Dalton Starkey — presented Toys for Kids Coordinator, Brandy Barkey-Sweeney with donations from the ‘Teen Drive.’ Members not pictured are Kaitlyn Clark, Allison Legg, Dylan Stewart, and Maticison Wolfe.

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.