Community Supports Toys for Kids

POINT PLEASANT — Toys for Kids has seen an outpouring of community support recently with various organizations, businesses, and individuals donating toward the nonprofit that helps provide Christmas presents for children in need.

Island Noodles and Counterpoint came together to raise money for the organization, donating proceeds to Toys for Kids. Each time Island Noodles sets up their pop ups, the business donates a portion of their proceeds to charity, said Brandy Barkey-Sweeny, coordinator Toys for Kids.

The American Legion Post 23 recently donated $500 to the Toys for Kids program.

The Point Pleasant, West Virginia, Rotary Club recently presented a check to Toys for Kids. Money was collected through the organizations Annual Bell Ringing Project, where proceeds were split between Toys for Kids and the Point Pleasant Fire Department’s food basket project.

Ashley Morrison, co-owner Counterpoint and Brandy Barkey-Sweeney, Toys for Kids, in front of Counterpoint in Point Pleasant with a donation check from Counterpoint and Island Noodles. Alex Dickens, Rotary president, presents a donation check to Brandon Sweeney, Toys for Kids member. Money was collected from the organization's bell ringing project. American Legion Post 23 presenting a monetary donation to Brandy Barkey-Sweeney for the Mason County Toys for Kids program.