Point Pleasant Writers Guild celebrates the season

With Thanksgiving behind us and Christmas before us, members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild found time to squeeze eating in while meeting on two occasions recently.

Thanksgiving was celebrated with lunch at a popular local restaurant. Between visits to the buffet, “food for thought” was provided by Marilyn Clarke with her list of quotations by Samuel Clemens, also known as Mark Twain (11/3/1835 – 04/21/1910): “One should never use exclamation points in writing. It is like laughing at your own joke.” And, “My books are water; those of the great geniuses is wine. Everybody drinks water.” On that note, “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” have been favorites with most children born in the United States.

April Pyles read her poem, “November Magic,” which describes the quiet beauty of an early morning frost showing off its “diamonds” as made by God’s own Hands. Will Jeffers shared his thoughts entitled “The Holidays” in which he invited everyone to join him and his family for Thanksgiving Dinner as they celebrate with music, food, conversations, and Christmas movies on the television. Will also presented two of his books, “Nightly Delights” and “1308.” Will now has 30 published books under his belt. More information on Will and his books can be found on his web site: www.facebook.com/jeffersarchives or he can be reached by email: williamjfr@gmail.com. Marilyn Clarke was on hand and presented her newest hardback book: “Mom’s Recipe Box.” She claims it was 50 years in the making.

Christmas was celebrated with lunch, exchange of cards, games and Christmas music at the Haven of Rest Church in Point Pleasant. Upon arriving, what did the members find but their leader, Patrecia Gray, cradling her right wrist in her left arm. Yes, it was broken. It had happened just an hour or so before everyone arrived, but Gray put off leaving for medical attention until the end of the party. She was determined to fulfill her role as hostess.

After filling their plates with delicious food and goodies, Sue Underwood read “Dad’s Footprints,” a memory of how her father would lead the children to school by walking ahead of them and creating footprints in the snow for them to step into. April read her poem, “In My Old Age,” about how her first love has also become her last love. Marilyn passed out copies of a Christmas Word Search for the members to take home and solve. April challenged the group to come up with at least 30 words they could find in the word “Christmas,” giving them only five minutes. As an exercise in creative writing, she then took the words, “Jesus was born in a little town called Bethlehem” and invited everyone to add a sentence of their own to make a story. Patrecia followed with a paper of her own, “With God All Things Are Possible,” which told the Christmas story from the Bible. She then left to seek medical attention for her wrist. What a trooper.

The meeting/party closed with a Quiz that created a lot of laughs and discussion with such questions as “Where did headlight dimmer switches used to be located when you were young?” And, “How was Butch wax used?” Those attending included Marilyn Clarke, Patrecia Gray, Phil Heck and guest Donna Heck, Kris Moore, Carol Newberry, April Pyles, and Sue Underwood.

To allow more time with family at Christmas, the Guild will not have their bi-monthly meeting on December 22, but will meet again in January, 2022, on the 5th. Anyone interested in writing is welcome to attend. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, unless otherwise noted, from noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Mason County Library on Viand Street in Point Pleasant. Contact information: Email, ppwritersquild@yahoo.com and Blog: ppwritersguild.blogspot.com.

Members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild recently gathered for the holidays. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_12.16-Guild.jpg Members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild recently gathered for the holidays. Courtesy