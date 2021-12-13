Healthy Grand Familes receive ‘lovepacks’

The Mason County Healthy Grand Family’s program was recently the recipient of 170 “LovePacks” for children being raised by grandparents within the local school district. These backpacks were stuffed with age-appropriate emotional health tools and resources including abuse prevention resources, as well as crisis assistance contacts. The packs were donated to both Mason and Lincoln counties through an award to Libera Inc. by a grant from the Pallottine Huntington Foundation.

Submitted by Jerry Warren.