Healthy Grand Familes receive ‘lovepacks’

The Mason County Healthy Grand Family’s program was recently the recipient of 170 “LovePacks” for children being raised by grandparents within the local school district. These backpacks were stuffed with age-appropriate emotional health tools and resources including abuse prevention resources, as well as crisis assistance contacts. The packs were donated to both Mason and Lincoln counties through an award to Libera Inc. by a grant from the Pallottine Huntington Foundation.
Submitted by Jerry Warren.
The Mason County Grand Family’s program recently received 170 “LovePacks” for children in the school district being raised by grandparents. Pictured is Jacob Shull, social worker intern; David Bowers, social worker; Beth Currence, teen program director for Libera; Jessie Haring, counselor for Libera and Jerry Warren, coordinator for the Healthy Grand Family’s program of Mason County.