Rewarded for ‘gratitude’

Roosevelt Elementary’s students of the month, chosen for gratitude, had the opportunity to decorate trees at Gunn Park this week. Pictures are Zander Gravely, Brandon Blazer, Colton Hutton, Kendal Putney, Orryn Underwood, Easton Taylor, Kolt Hess, Principal Jonathan Hersman, Easton Courts, Luke Stewart, Scott Stewart, Hunter Watson and Counselor Clarissa Alabi-Isama https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_262019316_1014203572474913_1078808786955883703_n.jpg Roosevelt Elementary’s students of the month, chosen for gratitude, had the opportunity to decorate trees at Gunn Park this week. Pictures are Zander Gravely, Brandon Blazer, Colton Hutton, Kendal Putney, Orryn Underwood, Easton Taylor, Kolt Hess, Principal Jonathan Hersman, Easton Courts, Luke Stewart, Scott Stewart, Hunter Watson and Counselor Clarissa Alabi-Isama Heather Courts | Courtesy