Coloring contest winners recognized

POINT PLEASANT — A Halloween Coloring Contest was recently held by Babies ‘N Beyond Consignment. The store holds a coloring contest each month and participation is free. Winners receive art supplies and their picture is posted in the store. The Halloween contests winners were James Donohue, son of Timothy Donohue and Angelica Donohue of Gallipolis, Ohio — K-2 grade winner; Avery Parsons, daughter of Marianne and JR Parsons of Point Pleasant — 3-6 grade winner; Haleigh Conant, granddaughter of Brian and Teresa Taylor of Gallipolis, Ohio — 7-12 grade winner and Alissa Milburn of Vienna, W.Va. — adult winner.

