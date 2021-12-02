PPPS Student Leaders

Point Pleasant Primary School has recently announced student leaders for the first nine weeks of the school year. Pictured with Principal Vickie Workman are Point Pleasant Primary’s current student leaders Emma Riffle, Blaire Nolan, Layla Jordan, Brycen Leach, Madaline Hartshorn, Liam Spencer, Leah Cox, Isaac Riffle.

Point Pleasant Primary School has recently announced student leaders for the first nine weeks of the school year. Pictured with Principal Vickie Workman are Point Pleasant Primary’s current student leaders Emma Riffle, Blaire Nolan, Layla Jordan, Brycen Leach, Madaline Hartshorn, Liam Spencer, Leah Cox, Isaac Riffle. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/12/web1_IMG_6875-1-.jpg Point Pleasant Primary School has recently announced student leaders for the first nine weeks of the school year. Pictured with Principal Vickie Workman are Point Pleasant Primary’s current student leaders Emma Riffle, Blaire Nolan, Layla Jordan, Brycen Leach, Madaline Hartshorn, Liam Spencer, Leah Cox, Isaac Riffle. PPPS | Courtesy