Mason Co. Republican Women welcome state leadership

The Mason County Republican Women organization met with the West Virginia Federation of Republican Women’s (WVFRW) leadership on Oct. 31.

Both the current president, Kit Muth, and past president, Anne Dandelet, of WVFRW met with the Mason County organization.

WVFRW provides the avenue for women to influence policy, develop candidates, and elect the leaders of West Virginia. Those interested in learning more or joining the Mason County Republican Women, please contact Heidi Wood, president, or Candace Miller.

A news release from the Mason County Republican Women also gave special recognition to Sarah Stover for the use of her event facility located in Mason County at the Roseberry Plantation.

Mason County Republican Women recently met with the West Virginia Republican Women's leadership at the Roseberry Plantation in Mason County.