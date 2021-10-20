50-year high school class reunion held

The Point Pleasant High School Class of 1971 held their 50th Class Reunion over the summer, in July.

Pictured here are those attending on Friday of the reunion at the Riverside Golf Course in Mason:

Front row, from left, Sharon Stout, Debbie Painter, Pam Riffle, Debi Nibert, Tommy Abbott, Joan Fruth, Georgianna Tillis, GeeGee Schinke and Jennifer Bates;

Second row, from left, Larry Wright, Steve Littlepage, LuAnne Cottrill, Lydia Davis, Diana Buster, Diane Epling and Danny Hoffman;

Third row, from left, Mary Blanche Rawson, Trish Knight, Joyce Lee and Frank Beckner;

Fourth row, from left, Kitti Kaylor, Larry Jackson, Mary Pullins, Sandy Pierson and Ray Dewitt;

Fifth row, from left, Linda Harrell, Donna Belfield, Angie Lincicome, Dennis Pullins and Alan Durst;

Top row, from left, Bruce Darst, Jack Miller, Brarry Cox, Pete Hutchins, Rn McClintock, Bob Craddock, Gregg Casto, Billy Short, Rita Persin and Pete Somerville.

Submitted by Georgianna Tillis.