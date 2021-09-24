Camp Conley CEOS Club news

The Camp Conley Community Education Outreach Service (CEOS) Club held its August meeting at the Church of God Ministry Center. The pledges were led by President Mary Artis and members joined in the Grace Song before Phyllis Hesson served refreshments. Phyllis presented the devotions from Rev. Ron Branch’s column “Grab God’s Hand” printed in the Point Pleasant Register. The minutes of the July meeting were read and approved. The Treasurer’s report was also presented to the group.

We had three members work in the Culinary Arts Division at the Mason County Fair. It was also noted that the presentation on “Bees” during CEOS Day was very good and well received by those in attendance. A door prize drawing was held after the presentation with our club donating a prize. Plans were made for lunch to be served by our club at the September County Council meeting. (This meeting was later cancelled.) Members reported on the number of books read and volunteer hours during the past year for our club reports. Other business for the fall was discussed.

Darlene Haer presented the lesson ”Becoming Active in Your Community’s Historic Preservation” written by Michael Dougherty, WVU Extension Service Professor and Specialist, Family and Community Development. “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it” by European philosopher George Santayana is a quote familiar to most people in some form. It demonstrates the importance of learning from the past—and to be able to do that, we must preserve the past. Historic preservation can be thought of as protecting and/or preserving items from the past for those in the future. It emphasizes using what exists in a place rather than new development. These preserved and protected places often have greater meaning. They are genuine and a part of their community rather than something that is standardized, staid and sterile.

Darlene talked about preservation activities that she has been involved with here in Point Pleasant. She also talked about the National Register of Historic Places Inventory Nomination Form submitted by the City of Point Pleasant to United States Department of the Interior National Park Service in 1985. It includes properties from First Street to Eleventh Street on Main Street and Viand Street between Fifth and Twelfth Streets. Also presented was information about the 32 buildings, homes and sites of the Point Pleasant Historic Walking Tour. Four of these buildings have been torn down and one is still standing but no longer useable because of a fire. At the close of the program presentation, the Historic Walking Tour by vehicle was conducted. Driving was Becky Haer with Darlene reading information about each location starting at 11th and Main Streets and concluding in the 900 Block of Viand Street. Others on the tour were Phyllis Hesson, Mary Artis and Isabelle Yoder.

For more information about becoming a member of the Camp Conley CEOS Club, contact 304-675-3173 or 304-675-0888.

Submitted by Darlene Haer.