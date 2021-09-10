‘Yards of the Month’ recognized

Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club “Yards of the Month” for September are:
Ward 1: 1576 Neal Road, Henry and Marilyn Fetty;
Ward 2: 608 Shawnee Trail, Gerald and Kate Brooks;
Ward 3: 2108 Lincoln Avenue, William Porter;
Ward 4: 1 Woodmont Road, Karen Rayburn;
Ward 5: 2011 North Main Street, Donna Lambert and Pam Heib;
Ward 6: 904 Mossman Circle, Betty and Chad Cox (Winners of the $25 Gift Card from Bob’s Market sponsored by the Garden Club);
Ward 7: 3103 Kathnor Lane, Nikki Soulsby;
Ward 8: 915 Maple Avenue, Golda Hern;
Business of the Month: Sider’s Jewelers.