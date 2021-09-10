WCD funds $126K of conservation practice for local farmers

Applications for conservation practices were taken by the Western Conservation District (WCD) in June.
According to a news release from WCD, this has resulted in $126,500 in cost-share with local farmers to install conservation practices on their farms. The WCD offers the Agriculture Enhancement Program through the WV State Conservation Agency. WCD operates in the counties of Mason, Jackson and Putnam.
The following is a list of the practices and the farmers approved for that practice.
Pollinator Habitat:
Wandling, Kendall
Harrison, Wilma
Dean, Rose
Waugh, Teresa
Hatfield, John
Matheny, Justin
Exclusion Fence:
McCoy, Joe
White, Thomas
Sammons, Paul
Dean, Nicole
Division Fence:
Wright, Connie
Kever, Amy
Ferrari, Jason
Stone, Matthew
Jones, Adam
Dillon, Chad
Withrow, Jim
Foglesong, Dan
Water Systems:
Hatfield, John
Shepard, Gregory
White, Thomas
Durst, Roy
Kever, Amy
Boggess, Patrick
Kidwell, Timothy
Cummings, Noah
McCoy, Max
Stone, Dale
Roush, Jordan
Dillon, Chad
Williamson, Eugene
Wright, Connie
Lee, Justin
Witt, Tim
Mynes, Harold
Taylor, Greg
Cover Crop:
Adkins, Norman
Frost Seeding:
Waugh, Teresa
Parsons, Robert
Chestnut, Robin
Hamon, William
Dean, Rose
H&H Cattle
Kirk, Brenda
Thomas, Robert
McDaniel, David
Clifton Farms
H&H Farms
Deweese, Chris
Bulk Agricultural Lime:
Wandling, Kendall
Harrison, Wilma
Dean, Rose
Waugh, Teresa
Hatfield, John
Matheny, Justin
Bedwell, Charles
White, Jo
Bannister, Luther
Roush, Bobby
Witt, Mark
Wandling, Violet
Gaylor, Shawn
Parsons, Audrey
Roush, Barbara
Chapman, Stephen
Nexgen Genetics
McCausland, Kyle
Pullins, James
Hamon, William
Smolder, Ed
Hoffman, George B
Lipscomb, Charles
H&H Farms
H&H Cattle Inc
Deweese, Chris
Deweese, Forrest
Casto, Joe
Hussell, Donald
Parsons, William Scott
Kirk, Brenda
Roush, Walter
Snowden, Harry
Chestnut, Robin
McDaniel, Dave
Hoffman, Joe
Zuspan, William.
Information submitted by the Western Conservation District.