WCD funds $126K of conservation practice for local farmers

Applications for conservation practices were taken by the Western Conservation District (WCD) in June.

According to a news release from WCD, this has resulted in $126,500 in cost-share with local farmers to install conservation practices on their farms. The WCD offers the Agriculture Enhancement Program through the WV State Conservation Agency. WCD operates in the counties of Mason, Jackson and Putnam.

The following is a list of the practices and the farmers approved for that practice.

Pollinator Habitat:

Wandling, Kendall

Harrison, Wilma

Dean, Rose

Waugh, Teresa

Hatfield, John

Matheny, Justin

Exclusion Fence:

McCoy, Joe

White, Thomas

Sammons, Paul

Dean, Nicole

Division Fence:

Wright, Connie

Kever, Amy

Ferrari, Jason

Stone, Matthew

Jones, Adam

Dillon, Chad

Withrow, Jim

Foglesong, Dan

Water Systems:

Hatfield, John

Shepard, Gregory

White, Thomas

Durst, Roy

Kever, Amy

Boggess, Patrick

Kidwell, Timothy

Cummings, Noah

McCoy, Max

Stone, Dale

Roush, Jordan

Dillon, Chad

Williamson, Eugene

Wright, Connie

Lee, Justin

Witt, Tim

Mynes, Harold

Taylor, Greg

Cover Crop:

Adkins, Norman

Frost Seeding:

Waugh, Teresa

Parsons, Robert

Chestnut, Robin

Hamon, William

Dean, Rose

H&H Cattle

Kirk, Brenda

Thomas, Robert

McDaniel, David

Clifton Farms

H&H Farms

Deweese, Chris

Bulk Agricultural Lime:

Wandling, Kendall

Harrison, Wilma

Dean, Rose

Waugh, Teresa

Hatfield, John

Matheny, Justin

Bedwell, Charles

White, Jo

Bannister, Luther

Roush, Bobby

Witt, Mark

Wandling, Violet

Gaylor, Shawn

Parsons, Audrey

Roush, Barbara

Chapman, Stephen

Nexgen Genetics

McCausland, Kyle

Pullins, James

Hamon, William

Smolder, Ed

Hoffman, George B

Lipscomb, Charles

H&H Farms

H&H Cattle Inc

Deweese, Chris

Deweese, Forrest

Casto, Joe

Hussell, Donald

Parsons, William Scott

Kirk, Brenda

Roush, Walter

Snowden, Harry

Chestnut, Robin

McDaniel, Dave

Hoffman, Joe

Zuspan, William.

Information submitted by the Western Conservation District.