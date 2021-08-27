Bauer Family Reunion

The annual reunion of family and friends of Vallie and Lizzie (Durst) Bauer was held July 25 in the dining hall of the West Virginia State Farm Museum. Darlene Haer, Secretary, welcomed everyone. George Smoulder gave the blessing for the meal. During this time the passing of Vallie Russell Bauer and Rosie Bauer was recognized and Wyatt Bordman, son of Chad and Kourtney (Bauer) Bordman was welcomed to the family. The remaining children of Vallie and Lizzie Bauer are, Garnet (Bauer) Schwarz, Wayne Bauer and Mack Bauer.

A covered dish dinner was enjoyed by all with the group following COVID health guidelines. A drawing of door prizes for children and adults was conducted. A collection was also taken to pay the reunion expenses. After completion of the door prize drawing, the 100th Birthday of Garnet (Bauer) Schwarz was celebrated with cake and ice cream. With her birthday being February 18th, she was not able to celebrate with her family at that time. A table was set up displaying family pictures and memorabilia celebrating her life. Pictures were taken of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in attendance. During the day, many of the family visited the Christopher Bauer Memorial Wildlife Museum located on the grounds of the WV State Farm Museum. It was announced that the 2022 reunion is planned for the fourth Sunday, July 24th, at the same place.

Seventy-four people attended from far and near including Kourtney, Chad and Wyatt Bordman of Lewisville, NC, Ed Bauer, Aberdeen, NC, Beverley Bowers, Pinehurst, NC, Meg, Barton, Cole, Tyler and Wyatt Phillips, Chantilly, VA, Doug and Sharon Pafford, Rockingham, VA, Wayne Bauer, Proctorville, OH, George and Mary Smoulder, Wheeling, WV, Lou and Jane Costanzo, Dallas, WV, Tim and Francine Bauer, Brian, Heather, Kennedy and Corinne Lee, of Parkersburg, WV, Jim and Connie Bauer, Mineral Wells, WV, John, Teresa and Ben Haer, Huntington, WV, Libby Casto, Scott Depot, WV, Robin Magill, Dwayne, Peyton and Riley Wines, Michael and Kelci Eads, Sissonville, WV, Sidney Earl Bauer, Jr and Sidney E. Bauer III, Letart, WV, and Darrell and Mary Ann Herdman, D. W., Joseph, Jazmine, Kourtney, Kianna and Kyleigh Herdman, Charles and Tammy McDade, Janet, Parker and Hannah Magill and Matt Richmond Leon, WV, Paula Gregory and Woody Moore, Mason, WV.

Attending from Point Pleasant were Garnet (Bauer) Schwarz, Mack Bauer, Jeannie and Terry Sayre, Darlene Haer, Becky Haer, Manford L., Joshua, Braxton and Ethan Bauer, Roslyn Bright, Jason and Mike Hughes, Stephen Clarke, Mavric Wallace, Susan Jones, Renea, Gracyn, Jensen and Brian Gay and John Endicott.

Submitted by Darlene Haer.