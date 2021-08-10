Camp Conley CEOS news

The Camp Conley Community Education Outreach Service (CEOS) Club members drove to Rio Grande, Ohio, for dinner prior to their July meeting. After each one made their dinner selection, Phyllis Hesson said a prayer and remembered the members not able to attend because of illness.

After dinner, Mary Artis called the meeting to order. Darlene Haer gave a devotion entitled “Room with a View.” Haer also shared several little tidbits about life in general. The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were given and Thinking of You cards were signed to be mailed to some of our members.

Information was presented from the July 13 County Council meeting. The upcoming county fair was discussed with members selecting the date and time they will work in the Culinary Arts Division sponsored by the Mason County CEOS clubs. CEOS Day at the fair will be August 10. At 1 p.m. a program on backyard beekeeping will be presented on the Junior Building Stage sponsored by the CEOS County Marketing and Membership Committee. A drawing for door prizes will be held at the conclusion of the program.

Camp Conley will be the hostess for the Sept. 14 County Council Meeting. A menu was discussed with final plans to be made at the August club meeting. July is reorganization month and there is no program.

A motion was made, seconded and passed that the same officers serve for the upcoming year. They are: President Mary Artis, Vice-President Becky Haer, Secretary Phyllis Hesson and Treasurer Darlene Haer. Phyllis Hess will be the hostess for the August meeting and Darlene Haer will present the program.

Submitted by Darlene Haer.