Mason County CEOS meet

The Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) met on July 13 at the activity building of the First Church of God in New Haven. The Avalanche Club served lunch.

The meeting was called to order by the president, Alice Click. Patty Johnson, vice president, presented the meditations entitled “Know Each of Us Has a Purpose.”

Reports were given by the four educational committees. Plans were made to observe CEOS Day at the Mason County Fair.

A service project of collecting items for veterans in the veteran’s hospital will continue through the month of July.

CEOS and 4-H members will be supplying food and other items for a blessing box which has been installed behind the Mason County Library.

Catherine Yauger was elected to serve as secretary for the organization for 2022 and Eleanor Hoffman to serve as treasurer for the same period.

The next meeting will be hosted by the Camp Conley Club on Sept. 14. Venue to be announced later.

Door prizes were given by the Avalanche Club and were won by Clinedda Austin and Betty Mayes. An auction was held to add funds to the treasury.

In attendance were Anne C. Byus, Lena Fetty, Catherine Yauger, Susan Paulson, Bettie Roush, Alice Click, Carolyn Litchfield, Phyllis Hesson, Mary Artis, Patty Johnson, Clinedda Austin, Eleanor Hoffman, Audrey Clarke, Doris Duncan, Arminta McGraw, Beverly Buckle, Betty Mayes, Margaret L. Gibson, Jane Roush, and Lorrie Wright, Mason County Extension Agent.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.