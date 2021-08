The Town of Mason held a Clean-Up Day at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park recently. About 25 townspeople, along with members of the Big Bend Beardsmen, joined to paint the picnic shelter and curbs. Materials and lunch were provided, and community service was given to students. Work will continue in the coming weeks to complete the painting, including two additional shelters and the building housing the restrooms. Pictured are scenes from the town’s clean-up event.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_8.3-Clean-1.jpg Mindy Kearns | Courtesy https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/08/web1_8.3-Clean-2.jpg Mindy Kearns | Courtesy