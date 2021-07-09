July’s ‘Yards of the Month’

Point Pleasant’s “Yards of the Month” for July, as presented by the Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club, are:

Ward 1 Pam Jordon, 414D 2nd Street;

Ward 2 Betty Stover, 501B Shawnee Trail;

Ward 3 Sheane Reynolds, 1512 Kanawaha Street;

Ward 4 Geraldine Lanee, 2516 Jefferson Avenue;

Ward 5 Justin and April Jordan, 2203 Lincoln Avenue;

Ward 6 Ralph and Bonnie Thompson, 190 N. Park Drive;

Ward 7 Adam Lewis, 503 Parish Avenue;

Ward 8 Jean Roberts, 2935 Meadowbrook Avenue;

Business of the Month, Victoria’s Secret, 504 Main Street;

Winner of $25 gift certificate was Adam Lewis.