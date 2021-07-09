July’s ‘Yards of the Month’

Point Pleasant’s “Yards of the Month” for July, as presented by the Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club, are:
Ward 1 Pam Jordon, 414D 2nd Street;
Ward 2 Betty Stover, 501B Shawnee Trail;
Ward 3 Sheane Reynolds, 1512 Kanawaha Street;
Ward 4 Geraldine Lanee, 2516 Jefferson Avenue;
Ward 5 Justin and April Jordan, 2203 Lincoln Avenue;
Ward 6 Ralph and Bonnie Thompson, 190 N. Park Drive;
Ward 7 Adam Lewis, 503 Parish Avenue;
Ward 8 Jean Roberts, 2935 Meadowbrook Avenue;
Business of the Month, Victoria’s Secret, 504 Main Street;
Winner of $25 gift certificate was Adam Lewis.