College News and Notes

Marshall University announces spring President’s List

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University recently announced it’s Spring 2021 President’s List.

To make the president’s list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 graded hours. Marshall has nearly 900 students included in this category for Spring 2021.

Local student’s named to the President’s List include the following:

Gallipolis, Ohio — Joshua B. Davis, Joshua A. Grube, Kirsten L. Hesson, Marcie F. Kessinger, Brianna D. Miller, Bethany H. Purdum, and Reece W. Thomas;

Racine, Ohio — Baylee P. Grueser;

Rutland, Ohio — Paige R. Dill;

Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. — Karson E. Bonecutter, Peyton S. Hughes, and Kendra L. Williams;

Glenwood, W.Va. — Sarah F. Smith;

Leon, W.Va. — Hayley E. Russell, Khori L. Rutter, and Savannah J. Ward;

Letart, W.Va. — Karissa L. Cochran;

Mason, W.Va. — Aaron Clarke, Krista N. Clay, Abram X. Pauley, and Braden L. Petry;

New Haven, W.Va. — Avery M. King and Johannah D. Standridge;

Point Pleasant, W.Va. — Monica J. Cook, Caroline F. Foreman, Grace E. Haddox, Jovone D. Johnson, Kassidy A. Jordan, Izabella J. King, Christopher S. Pinkerton, Heidi M. Rainey, Shawn M. Sexton, Peyton E. Taylor, and Cohen W. Yates;

Southside, W.Va. — Samantha R. Birchfield and Jacob R. Shull

Marshall University announces spring Dean’s List

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University recently announced it’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List.

To make the dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 grade point average for a minimum of 12 graded hours. Marshall has more than 1,800 students included in this category for Spring 2021.

Local student’s named to the Dean’s List include the following:

Bidwell, Ohio — Josie M. Jones;

Crown City, Ohio — Damon L. Hill, Jacob D. Rankin, and Macenzie A. Simmons;

Gallipolis, Ohio — Miranda D. Bennett, Corinne J. Boyer, Garrett R. Burns, Benjamin L. Cox, Abigail S. Cremeans, Karen L. Deel, Jie Lu Dong, Olivia J. Harrison, Allison M. McGhee, Dekota A. Metzler, Elisjsha D. Miller, Katie M. Westfall, Michaela D. Williams, and Jenna E. Wood;

Ironton, Ohio — Brady Doyle;

Long Bottom, Ohio — Addie E. McDaniel;

Portland, Ohio — Emily E. Hall;

Racine, Ohio — Valerie M. Hamm;

Vinton, Ohio — Thomas S. Hamilton;

Apple Grove, W.Va. — Marlee K. Bruner, Eric L. Carver, Tara B. Johnson, Andrew M. McComas, and Emmie M. Waugh;

Ashton, W.Va. — Heather M. Harris, Sydnee E. Holley, and Samantha J. Saunders;

Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. — Hannah N. Blain, Kenlee D. Bonecutter, Christopher Ellison Jr., Kaydean A. Eta, Mark A. Oliver, Zoe L. Pearson, and Jenna M. Snyder;

Glenwood, W.Va. — Christopher M. Grose, Mackenzie F. Mount, Korah U. Runyon, Charles M. Simpson, and Holly L. Spurlock;

Hartford, W.Va. — Brodee S. Howard ;

Henderson, W.Va. — Tristan M. Pearson;

Leon, W.Va. — Autumn R. Lambert, MicKayla J. Norville, and Shyanna L. Utterback;

Letart, W.Va. — Braedon R. Bumgarner, Brandon C. Duncan, Tanner R. King, Tammy Snyder, and Matthew R. Wood,

Mason, W.Va. — Philip W. Hoffman, Tanner R. McDaniel, Tori E. Robinson, and Zachary T. Roush;

New Haven, W.Va. — Nicholas R. Roe;

Point Pleasant, W.Va. — Victoria M. Allensworth, Lauren J. Bates, Delaney Bronosky, Jacob L. Bryant, Nicole R. Burt, Andrea L. Dalton, Isaac J. Daniels, Austin L. Detty, Blake A. Diddle, Cheyenne R. Durst, Amber E. Hatfield, Ethan L. Herdman, Charles B. Hill, Rylee D. Holland, Jiya Khatiwada, Joseph G. Killingsworth, Nathan S. Lloyd, Dylan L. Lunsford, Eddie M. Mayes, Haley M. Milhoan, Morgan R. Miller, Sydnee I. Moore, Lacie G. Mullins, Leigh A. Musgrave, Cason C. Payne, Revanna M. Preston, Carlee J. Sang, Dedric K. Silva, Nicholas P. Smith, Carson M. Taylor, Autumn P. Trent, Ronald L. Wickline, Douglas E. Workman, and Cole M. Young;

Soouthside, W.Va. — Kirsten C. Abrams;

West Columbia, W.Va. — Amy L. Jividen and Cassandra L. Roach